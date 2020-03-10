ROBBIE,

James Rutherford (Jim):

Peacefully at Lakes District Hospital, Frankton, surrounded by his family on March 8, 2020, in his 81st year. Woodworker of Alexandra, Arrowtown and Centre Bush. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Jill and Scott Sisson, Kate and Geoff Stephens, Nan and Rod Sinclair and Ben and Rosie Thompson, treasured Poppa Jim of Meg, Bryn and Connor, Jenna, Rory and Sophie and Sam and Jack. Loved brother and brother-in-law of *Bill and *Betty, *Gordon and Margaret, *Ralph and *Allison, *Dorothy and *Bruce Hamilton, *Tom and *Mhari and *Don and *Blair. In lieu of flowers a donation may be left at the service for St John Ambulance Service. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at The Packing Shed, 68 Boulton Road, Alexandra, on Friday, March 13 at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to: 222A Channel Road, RD 1, Winton 9781.

*(denotes deceased)

