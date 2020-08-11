RAMSAY, James (Jim):
Passed away on August 6, 2020 at his home in Kinloch, Taupo, surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband of Margaret Ramsay (Kinloch), and father to Adam (Tauranga), and Gary. Father-in-law to Penelope (Dunedin), and much loved grandfather of Oliver and Rebecca (Dunedin). Son of the late George and Euphemia Ramsay, and brother to the late George and John Ramsay. Brother-in law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many from around New Zealand and the world. A service for Jim will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Wednesday, August 12 at 11.00am, all welcome. If you are unable to attend the service can be viewed live from the Taupo Funeral Services website http://www.taupofuneral.co.nz/livestreamwebcast. While any gifts or flowers will be gratefully accepted we would ask that you instead make a donation in Jim's name to one of the following charitable organisations: The Cancer Society or Hospice New Zealand - two organisations that did so much for him and the family over the last year. Both support donations from their respective webpages where you can support the good work that they do.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 11, 2020