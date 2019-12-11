McCLELLAND, James
William George (George):
Peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019; aged 86 years, with family at his side. Devoted, loving and loved husband of the late Bev, loving dad of Peter (USA), Wendy and Murray Murphy, and Alister and Lisa, a much loved and loving grandad of Jesika (Australia); Lucas, and Tanner (USA); Emma and Ben, Chris, Patrick and Ashleigh; and Braydon (Australia), a loving great-grandad of Harlan, Ivy, Jasmine, Paige, Lilly, Riley, Travis, Amelia, Ruby, Olivia, and Rylan. A service to celebrate George's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, December 13 at 1.30pm. Interment to follow at the Wallacetown Cemetery. Messages to 140 Cunningham Crescent, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019