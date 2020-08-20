McCALLUM,
James Neil (Neil):
CMT 969135 AC1 RNZAF 1st Intake. Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in his 89th year. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Merren for 62 years. Dearly beloved father and father-in-law of Lloyd and Kathy McCallum (Broadlands), Karen and Andrew Coleman (Wellington), Kristen and Campbell Weston (Dunedin). Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of Philip and Katherine, Timothy, Zachary and Emma McCallum; Mark and Trudy, Bryher, Lexi, and Ella McCallum; Catherine McCallum and Conrad Whanau, and Georgiana; Jennifer and Reuben Wallace and Theodore; Genevieve, and Anthony Coleman; Jasmine, Annabelle (Manchester) and Christina Weston. Sincere thanks to the staff of Southland Hospital for their wonderful care of Neil.
"Come unto me all that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest" Matthew 11:28
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a private service to celebrate Neil's life will be held in First Church on Saturday, August 22, at 1.00pm. You are warmly invited to join the family via the Livestream link at frasersfunerals.co.nz/livestreams. Messages to 1100 Wilson's Crossing, RD 1, Winton 9781 or to Neil's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020