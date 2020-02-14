MATAIRA,
James Cyril (Jimmy):
Peacefully at home with Ted, on Tuesday night, February 11, 2020. Dearly loved son of the late Elizabeth and the late James Mataira. Dearly loved brother and best friend of Ted and Ivan, loved brother-in-law of Wendy. A very loved uncle to Grant and Tasha, and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Jimmy's life will be held at his home, 75 West Plains Road, Invercargill, on Saturday, February 15, at 10.00am. A private cremation to follow. Messages to 75 West Plains Road, Waikiwi, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020