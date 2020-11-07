MARSHALL,
James (Jimmy):
At his home on November 4 2020 with his family at his side, following a long courageous battle. Dearly loved husband and friend of Marie. Loved father and father-in-law of Murray and Donna, Russell and Ell, Kathy and Callum Crockett and loved grandad of Jess Dan and Kate. Respected step-father and friend of David, Bruce Debbie, Donna, Jeff and their partners and step-grandad to their children. A loved son of Jim* and May* and a loved brother and brother-in-law of Basil and Francis, Peter and Sue, Graham* and Barbara, Ian* and Katherine, Linda and Lloyd, Russell* and Helen Hayward and Jack Hayward. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at J Fraser and Sons, Cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, commencing at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory to Hospice Southland would be appreciated. Messages to 31 Lorn St, Invercargill. Online tributes may be made on Jim's tribute page, frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes from where a livestream of Jim's service may also be accessed.
(*denoted deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020