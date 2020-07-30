LEE, James Stuart (Jim):
Peacefully, on July 26, 2020, at Clutha Health First, Balclutha; aged 74 years. Loved husband and best friend of Margaret for 55 years, cherished father and father-in-law of Chris and Lisa Lee, Debra and Mark Holgate, Sharon and Darren Swift, a loved and respected grandpop and grandad of Ryan, Hannah; Jamie and Renee, Kelsey; Brayden, and a loved great-grandad to Carson. At Jim's request, a private family interment has been held. Messages to 6 Surrey Street, Balclutha 9230.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, & Milton
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on July 30, 2020