  • "Rip jimmy you will be sadly missed"
    - Jo Walsh
  • "One of the finest musicians ever to grace the stage. His..."
    - Shirley Cranstoun ( Rodenburg)
  • "KIRKPATRICK, James Alexander (Jim): Passed away October..."
    - James KIRKPATRICK
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

KIRKPATRICK,
James Alexander (Jimmy):
At Peacehaven Rest Home on Friday, October 25, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Loved father and father-in-law of Eileen and Steve, Jimmy and Wendy, and Shaun. An adored Grandad, Great-Grandad and a special friend of many.
"Peacefully resting in His Saviour's arms."
A service to celebrate Jimmy's life will be held in the St Stephen's Church, North Road, on Friday, November 1, at 1.00pm, the service will conclude with a private interment. Messages to 33 Oteramika Road, Invercargill 9812.

Published in Southland Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
