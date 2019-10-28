KIRKPATRICK,
James Alexander (Jimmy):
At Peacehaven Rest Home on Friday, October 25, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Loved father and father-in-law of Eileen and Steve, Jimmy and Wendy, and Shaun. An adored Grandad, Great-Grandad and a special friend of many.
"Peacefully resting in His Saviour's arms."
A service to celebrate Jimmy's life will be held in the St Stephen's Church, North Road, on Friday, November 1, at 1.00pm, the service will conclude with a private interment. Messages to 33 Oteramika Road, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019