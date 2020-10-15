JONES,
James Edward (Jim):
After a short and brave battle with cancer Jim passed on Friday, October 9, 2020, aged 83 years. Loved husband of the late Aileen. Loved father and father-in-law of Dianne and Mike Ladbrook (Invercargill). Dearly loved Granddad of Kiara and Zoe. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. In accordance with Jim's wishes, a private family service has been held. Messages may be left at Jim's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 15, 2020