JOHNSON,
James Henry (Jim):
Of Alexandra formerly of Mossburn passed away peacefully at Dunstan Hospital on September 28, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Jan, adored father of Ngaire, Vicky, Leona, Shelley, the late Neville, Graham, Brendon, Cherie, cherished 'Pal' of his 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers a donation for Friends of Dunstan may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at Affinity Funeral Home, 143 Centennial Avenue, Alexandra on Thursday, October 1 at 1.00pm followed by a private family interment. Messages to: 28 Larch Crescent, Alexandra 9320.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2020