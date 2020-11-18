James HORN

  • "Aileen and family please accept our condolences at your sad..."
    - Mike Kelly
  • "HORN, James Patrick: Loved son of the late Alex and Ruth...."
    - James HORN
    Published in: The Southland Times
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Mary's Basilica
Tyne Street
Invercargill
HORN, James Patrick:
BEM RNZA P972039 WO #2. Peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, November 16, 2020, in the care of Ascot Care Home; aged 85 years. Loved husband of Aileen, loved Dad of Carmel, John* and Annabel, Brigid and Kevin Heads, Kathleen and David Simpson, and Leonard*. Adored grandad of Patrick, and Rory; Stacey, Ashley, and Daniel; Jeffrey, and Emma, and their partners, and great-grandad of Riley, Chloe, and Ella; Lucas; Jamie, Elyce, and Rosie.
R.I.P.
A Requiem Mass will be held to celebrate James' life in the St Mary's Basilica, Tyne Street, Invercargill, on Friday, November 20, at 2.00pm, the service will conclude with the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 85 Morton St, Invercargill 9812.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on Nov. 18, 2020
