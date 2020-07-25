HILL, James Flint (Jim):
Unexpectedly at home (Barnhill) on July 23, 2020. Loved partner of Gill. Dearly loved father of Stacey (Mossburn) and "my Jim" best friend and hero of Laurie (Dot). Loved son of the late Flint and Nettie Hill (Ashburton). A funeral service to pay respect and remember the life of Jim will be held at 2.00pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the Mossburn Community Centre. Followed by interment at the Mossburn Cemetery. Messages to 2006 Dipton-Mossburn Road, RD 2, Lumsden 9792.
Published in Southland Times from July 25 to July 27, 2020