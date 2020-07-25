James HILL

Guest Book
  • "HILL, James (Jim): We have lost a true legend. A salt of..."
    - James HILL
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Mossburn Community Centre
Interment
Following Services
Mossburn Cemetery
Death Notice


logoHILL, James Flint (Jim):
Unexpectedly at home (Barnhill) on July 23, 2020. Loved partner of Gill. Dearly loved father of Stacey (Mossburn) and "my Jim" best friend and hero of Laurie (Dot). Loved son of the late Flint and Nettie Hill (Ashburton). A funeral service to pay respect and remember the life of Jim will be held at 2.00pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the Mossburn Community Centre. Followed by interment at the Mossburn Cemetery. Messages to 2006 Dipton-Mossburn Road, RD 2, Lumsden 9792.

logo
Published in Southland Times from July 25 to July 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.