GILL, James Allan (Jim):
Peacefully at Rowena Jackson on June 30, 2019. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Noelene. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Liz Gill; Allison and Greg Bundle; and Jan Whelan. Loving Grandad of Jamie and Christie Whelan; Kasey and Greg Leonard; Steven Whelan; Myah, Kyrin and Alyce Flynn; Sam Gill; Edward and Charlotte Gill. Proud Great-Grandad of the late Sienna, Sabella, Jack, Malin and Beauden. The funeral service for Jim will be held at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon St, Invercargill, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. A private interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory to the Invercargill SPCA would be appreciated. Messages to Unit 51/211 Racecourse Rd, Invercargill. Online tributes may be made at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from July 2 to July 3, 2019