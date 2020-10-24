FORDE,
James Martin (Jimmy):
Ellen, Deidre, Sheryl, Amy, and families, wish to sincerely thank everyone for the many messages, cards, phone calls, flowers, food, visits, and for attending Jimmy's Mass or watching online. Thank you to the Winton Fire Brigade, St John's Ambulance, Winton Medical Centre, Winton Pharmacy, and J. Fraser and Sons. A special thank you to Father Hamesh for his ongoing support and to Southland Hospice for going above and beyond. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the family.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 24, 2020