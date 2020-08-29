FORDE,
James Martin (Jimmy):
Passed away at home in Winton on Thursday, August 27, 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Ellen. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Deidre and Philip Rance (Christchurch), Sheryl (Port Chalmers), and Amy (Sydney). Loved Grandad of Tom, and Harriet Rance, and Sersha Forde. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Winton, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 1.00pm, interment at East Winton Cemetery. Rosary to be recited in the church, Monday, August 31, at 6.00pm. Donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 9 Waterford Drive, Winton 9720 or to Jimmy's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes. Or watch on delayed livestream at http://livestream.com/accounts/10730215/events/9276978
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020