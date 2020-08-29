James FORDE

Guest Book
  • "Dear Ellen and family. So sorry to hear of jimmys passing...."
    - Maree Stephens
  • "sorry to here of jimmys passing,cassings workmate alliance"
    - allan branks
  • "Very sorry to hear of Jimmy's passing. BOB RAINES"
    - Bob Raines
  • "Dear Ellen and the girls my thoughts, prayers are with you..."
Service Information
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
6:00 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Winton
View Map
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Death Notice


logoFORDE,
James Martin (Jimmy):
Passed away at home in Winton on Thursday, August 27, 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Ellen. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Deidre and Philip Rance (Christchurch), Sheryl (Port Chalmers), and Amy (Sydney). Loved Grandad of Tom, and Harriet Rance, and Sersha Forde. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Winton, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 1.00pm, interment at East Winton Cemetery. Rosary to be recited in the church, Monday, August 31, at 6.00pm. Donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 9 Waterford Drive, Winton 9720 or to Jimmy's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes. Or watch on delayed livestream at http://livestream.com/accounts/10730215/events/9276978
logo
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020
