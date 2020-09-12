Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James EDMONDS. View Sign Service Information Doug Nesbit 12 James St Balclutha , Otago 034182814 Funeral Mass 1:30 p.m. St Mary MacKillop Catholic Church Gordon Street Balclutha View Map Death Notice



James Peter (Jim):

Peacefully on September 10, 2020 at Clutha Views Lifecare, with his loving family by his side, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Patricia, much loved father and father-in-law of Michelle Maurice (Mosgiel), Phil and Judi (Omarama), Debbie and Paul Gouman (Greenfield), Greg and Sally (Dunedin), and a treasured Grandad of Tony, Kelly and Joe; Lucinda and Terry, Kirsty and Rodger; Leah, Tegan, Scott; Keaton, and Brenna, and Great-Grandad of Madison, Mason, Macsen, and Ruby. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Maree and the late Bob Way, Broday and the late Lois Edmonds, and a much loved uncle of all Patricia and Jim's nieces and nephews.

R.I.P.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Jim on Tuesday, September 15, at 1.30pm in St Mary MacKillop Catholic Church, Gordon Street, Balclutha, then leaving for the Balclutha Lawn Cemetery. Attendees will be limited to 100. Jim's family would like to thank the staff at Clutha Views Lifecare for their wonderful care to Jim. In lieu of flowers, donations to Balclutha St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at Jim's service. Messages to PO Box 52, Balclutha 9240.

Doug Nesbit

Funeral Services 2020 Ltd

Balclutha

www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz



