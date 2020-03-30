DIXON, James Phillip (Jim):
Formerly of Riverton and Outram, on March 26, 2020, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, Christchurch, aged 94. Dearly loved husband of the late Violet, loved father and father-in-law of Russell and Jenny; Vicki and Vince; Peter and Purple; and the late Trevor. Loved grandfather and great-grandfather. A memorial service for Jim will be held at a later date, to be advised. Messages to V. Dixon, 26 Purau Avenue, RD 2, Diamond Harbour, Banks Peninsula 8972.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 30, 2020