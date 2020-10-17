James CURRIE

Formerly of Mossburn and Te Anau. At Southland Hospital on Friday, October 16, 2020; aged 88 years. Loved son of the late Robert and Jeanne. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the Ron*, Walter and Margaret. Much loved uncle of David and Lynette, Julieann, Andrew and Debbie. Loved Great-Uncle and Great-Great-Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Funeral details will follow. Messages to 1150 Mossburn – Lumsden Highway, RD 2, Lumsden 9792 or Peter's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 17, 2020
