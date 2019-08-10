COSGROVE,
James Conway (Jim):
Catherine Culling, on behalf of the extended Cosgrove family, would like to thank everyone for their messages of support. Special thanks to the management and staff of Rose Lodge Rest Home for their excellent care of Jim during his short stay with them, Murray and Rex Cosgrove, the Bluff Volunteer Fire Brigade for their Guard of Honor and final fire call, Bluff Bowling Club, and Lex Perkins for officiating at Jim's service.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 10, 2019