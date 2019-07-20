COSGROVE,
James Conway (Jim):
Passed away peacefully in the special care of the staff of Rose Lodge, Invercargill, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Husband of the late Mona, loved father of the late Kevin, Barry, and Alan, loved grandad of Wade, Hayley, and Jenna, a much loved brother, cousin, uncle, and friend of many. In accordance with Jim's wishes a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Bluff Fire Station, Liffey Street, Bluff, on Saturday, July 27, at 1.30pm. A special thanks to management and staff of Rose Lodge Rest Home for the special care and compassion shown to Jim during his stay. Messages to 8 Foyle Street, Bluff 9814.
Published in Southland Times from July 20 to July 24, 2019