  • "Sorry to hear of Jimmys passing it was a pleasure to fly..."
    - jennifer Branks
  • "Condolences to Jimmys family and friends. We knew Jimmy..."
    - Amy King
  • "Condolences to the Casey families from Bari and Terry..."
  • "RIP Jimmy, was such a pleasure to have known you. I will..."
    - Chrissy Simpson
  • "CASEY, James Fitzgerald: Loved brother and brother-in-law..."
    - James CASEY
    Published in: The Southland Times
CASEY, James Fitzgerald:
Suddenly on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Dearly loved son of the late Kitty and the late Jack. Dearly loved father of Susan, Maggie and Murray Arbuckle, Paula, and Karen. Cherished grandad of Leon, Brendon, Kea, Leah and Taylar. Treasured brother, brother in-law and uncle.
"Sadly missed by all"
A service for James will be held in St Mary's Basilica, 65 Tyne Street, Invercargill, on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by an interment at Eastern Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 Regulations, numbers will be restricted. The service can be viewed via live stream link at
https://livestream.com/accounts/72885/jamescasey
Messages to The Casey family, 42 Oteramika Road, Rockdale, Invercargill.

Published in Southland Times from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2020
