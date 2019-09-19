BROWN,
James William (Jim):
Formerly of Glenham and Forest Hill. Peacefully passed away at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, aged 74. Eldest son of the late Bill and Eileen Brown. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Anna Trushin, Amanda and Israel Waldrom (Dunedin). Proud grandfather of Cecilia, Jude and Aya. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ann and Stuart Munro, the late Ronald, David and Mary Brown, and Morris Brown. A service for Jim will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Monday, September 23 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 44 Alice Street, Invercargill 9810. Online tributes may be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019