BRAY,
James Francis (Jimmy):
Dearly loved son of Steve and Ann. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Erin and Bruce, Joe and Hilary, Shona and Warren, Kelly and Adrienne, Brendan and Karen, Evelyn and the late Patrick. Special uncle to Tony, Tania and Glen, Sarah and Kimberley, Chantel and Tori, Jeffrey and Morgan, Kerry-Lee, Scott, Wayne and Dylan and all his great nieces and nephews.
"He will be sadly missed"
Messages to 58 Stuart Street, Oamaru 9400.
Wall's Funeral Services
49 Humber Street
Oamaru (03) 434 8266
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 9, 2020