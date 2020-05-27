ARMSTRONG,
James McKinell:
Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family; aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Evelyn, loving father and father-in-law of Catriona and Eric, Hugh and Nicky, beloved Granpa of Daniel, Tim, Alex, and Annie, much loved brother of Isabel, and the late Rena, beloved brother-in-law of Irene, Isabel, Tommy, Ian, and the late Charlie, and Walter, loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
"Forever in our hearts"
A service to celebrate Jimmy's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, May 29 at 2.00pm, private cremation to follow. "Be in quick to be one of the 100!" If you wish to attend the service from the comfort of your own bubble, you are welcome to join the livestream link:
https://livestream.com/accounts/72885/jimmyarmstrong Messages to 179 Harvey Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020