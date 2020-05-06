SEXTON, Jaki (nee Hawes):
Jaki slipped away gently at Nelson Hospital on April 29, 2020, with her family present. Beloved partner of Joseph Tokomauri, daughter of Helen, sister to Nikki and Phil, Aunt to Zen, Sam and Tye. Dearly loved by Nikki and Zen's partners', John and Taylor, and Joseph's sisters Genith and Nisa. Life-long best friend to Kathleen, Pam, Helen and Kershni. Cherished friend of former husband Stephen. Loved by the Warnock, Faul, Hawes and Creighton families. Admired greatly by her many colleagues. A strong, courageous woman who had beat cancer three times.
May she now rest in peace.
A cremation service for Jaki has been held. Tributes to Jaki's family can be made at nelson.simplicity.co.nz/hugs-from-home.
Published in Southland Times on May 6, 2020