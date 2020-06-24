Jade HABGOOD (1990 - 2020)
    Published in: The Southland Times
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
logoHABGOOD, Jade Catherine:
21.01.1990 - 20.6.2020
Gone too soon, cherished mother of Gage. Much loved daughter of Dean Habgood and Tania Harris. Dearly loved sister of Paige, Sylvia, Kobe and Francisca. Loving partner of AJ and stepmother to Myah and Natarleya. Treasured grandaughter of Allan, Bev, Joe and Ruth. Beautiful niece of Deborah and Chris, Grant, Chay and Shelly. Dearly loved cousin of many.
You have left a hole in our family Jade,
we will always miss you.
Donations to Furever Homes would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. A farewell for Jade will be held on Friday, June 26, 10.30am, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. A private Cremation will follow. Messages to 261B Nelson Street, Invercargill, or to Jade's tribute page at frasersfunerals/tributes

Published in Southland Times on June 24, 2020
