TAURIMA, Jacqui Moana:
Denise, Reirani, Dion, Tihema, and Miyah, would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has comforted and supported us during and after Jacqui's passing. From the dedicated staff at the Perth Hospice to the friends and family who surrounded us when we returned, it has helped us tremendously. Sincere thanks to everyone who sent flowers, phoned, dropped off food and baking, and gave koha, it was very much appreciated. Thanks to those who attended her service and shared lovely memories of Jacqui with us. Special thanks to Ian for helping to bring her home, and Dean for welcoming her back and taking her service. A special thanks to Moniek for opening her home to us. Thanks to Nigel from Avenal Park for making it possible for us to have the service that perfectly suited Jacqui. Please accept this as a personal thank you for your thoughtfulness.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 1, 2020