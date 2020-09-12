SMITH, Jack:

Lesley and family would like to thank everyone who sent sympathy cards and the messages of acknowledgement. Thank you to the St John Ambulance and the nurses in the medical ward. To the community of Ohai thank you for showing your support towards Jack by standing outside as a community on his last farewell. Special thank you to the Ohai Fire Brigade members for your ongoing support and care that you have shown towards Jack over the years.



