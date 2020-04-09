SMITH, Jack:
13.7.1928 - 3.4.2020
Much loved husband of Lesley Jean for 61 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Brent and Kahui, Mark and Bridget, Warren, Grant and Christine, Tania and Andrew Spijkerman. Loved Grandad of Chelsea, Thomas, Arthur and Dalton (dec); Kendall, Carrie and Sasha; Lashana and Connor. Loved Great-Grandad of Harry, Frankie and Cassidy. A private burial has taken place. It is purposed to hold a memorial service at a later date. Messages can be sent to 105 Abbot Street, Invercargill or to Jack's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020