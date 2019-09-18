Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



QSM, JP Retired

In his 94th year. Peacefully, on Monday, September 16, 2019, Jack passed away. Loving and devoted husband of Frances for 70 years, much loved and respected Dad of Ray (Cambridge), Shona and John Niles (Owaka), Denis and Marie (Gore), Maureen and Neville Martin (Owaka), adored, beloved, mentor and awesome Grandad and great-Grandad Jack of Paula, and Ruby; Tina and Josh; Danny and Jen, Harrison, and Oliver; Chris and Lawson; Reece and Abbie, and Eliza; Hemi and Jo, and Ana; James and Kayla, Georgia, and Harley; Jackie and Murphy, and Lennix.

R.I.P.

A service for Jack will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1.30pm, in St Mary MacKillop Catholic Church, Gordon Street, Balclutha, then leaving for the Owaka Cemetery, followed by a time to share further memories at the Owaka War Memorial Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to Owaka St John Ambulance and Talking Books Library would be appreciated and may be left at Jack's service. Messages to 7 Cargill Street, Owaka 9535.

Doug Nesbit

Funeral Services Ltd

Balclutha, and Milton.

www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz



