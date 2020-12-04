HILLIS, Jack Alistair:
Peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital (of Edendale), in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Bertha, dearly loved father and father-in-law of the late Graeme, Alison and the late Doug Adam, Gwenda and Barry Hodges, much loved Grandad and Grandy Jack of Alistair, Sarah, and Helen; Scott, Louise, and Claire, and a loved great-grandad. A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held in the Edendale Presbyterian Church, on Monday, December 7, at 1.30pm, private interment to follow. Messages to 57 Edendale-Seaward Downs Road, RD3, Wyndham, 9893.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020