ALLAN, Jack David:

Joan, Karen, Suzy, Craig and their extended families wish to thank everyone for their expressions of comfort, love and support following the loss of our dearly loved husband, father, father-in-law and Grandad. The cards, visits, flowers, baking, calls and texts have been very much appreciated. A big thank you to everyone who attended Jack's farewell and to those who took part in the service with their amazing stories, recollections and family anecdotes. We wish to acknowledge the care and support given to Jack by St John Ambulance, Lakes District Hospital, Kew Hospital and Southern Lakes Funerals.

Now at rest.



