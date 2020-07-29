ALLAN, Jack David:
15.03.1927 - 27.07.2020
A true son and gentleman of the Wakatipu. The family would like to advise that Jack has gone to greener pastures. Much loved husband and friend of Joan for 65 years. Treasured Dad of Karen and Sam Robins (Te Anau), Suzy and Bruce Walker, Craig and Deborah (Lower Shotover). Much loved Grandad and Great-Grandad to 14 grandchildren. Special friend to Flossy the cat. A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held in Lake Hayes Pavilion, at 2.00pm on Saturday, August 1. Donations can be made to Wakatipu St John Ambulance and may be left at the service. Messages to the Allan family, 37 Domain Road, RD1, Queenstown 9371. https://livestream.com/accounts/72885/jackallan
Published in Southland Times from July 29 to July 31, 2020