BALLOCH, Ivy Batey

(formerly Bulmer):

On May 5, 2020, peacefully at Summerset at Wigram; aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynley (deceased) and Glenn Bateman, and the late Terry, and a loved Grandma of Cory. Daughter of the late Elizabeth and Cecil Bulmer, sister of Cecil (deceased), Jean, Elsie, Isobel (deceased) and sister-in-law of Walter (deceased), Giff (deceased), Jim (deceased), Betty, Ngaire and Dave, Morrie and Gwen, the late Donald and Margaret, and a loved aunty of all her nephews and nieces. Special thanks to the staff at Summerset at Wigram for their love and care. Messages to the Balloch family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8433. At Ivy's request, a private service will be held.





