CRICHTON, Ivory Joyce:
On Friday, January 31, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital after a short illness; aged 82 years young. Dearly loved wife of Colin, amazing Mum to Andrew, and Julie, Super Star Grandma to Hamish, Logan, and Skyla, and a much loved sister of Oliver*, June*, Horace*, Lex*, Clarice, Thelma, Margaret, and Marion*. We will say goodbye to Ivory in the Salvation Army Corps, 160 Crawford Street, Dunedin at 1.30pm, on Wednesday, February 5, followed by private cremation. Messages to 1B Montrose Street, Mosgiel 9024.
R.I.P
And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020