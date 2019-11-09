Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



RNZN No. 708057, Leading Tel. Ivar passed peacefully on November 3, 2019, at Southland Hospital, in his 88th year. Beloved husband of June Annette Catherine Hagan for 64 years. Loved son of Beatrice and Charles Hagan. Loved son-in-law of William and Esther Buckley. Loved Dad of his 5 daughters and son-in-laws and a dearly loved Grandad and Great-Grandad. Loved brother-in-law to Bruce and Heather Buckley (Wellington), Gwen and the late Roy Belt (Australia), the late Angela Buckley and Ronald Buckley (Wanganui). Loved brother of the late Lila and Jack Campbell (Christchurch), Harold and Noelene Ward (Christchurch), Thelma and Laurie Hooper (Christchurch), Freda and the late Noel Honey (Tauranga). A big thank you to all the staff at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village for all their care of Ivar. Also, the wonderful staff on the Medical Ward, Kew Hospital and Mel at Avenal Park Funeral Home. Ivar received wonderful care from everyone in his life.







