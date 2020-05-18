TERRY, Ivan Francis:
Suddenly passed away, in his 69th year, on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Dunedin Hospital ICU, with his loving wife and niece by his side. Much loved husband and best friend of Nelyn (Gore). Loved son of the late Annie and Francis (Frank) Terry. Loved brother of Kenneth and Christine (Invercargill). Loved uncle of Marina and Melissa Terry (Invercargill), and loved great-uncle of Ryan, Sam, and Scott Beckett all of Invercargill, Caitlin Pont (Christchurch), and Jacquelynn Terry (Invercargill).
"Your memory we will always treasure, in our hearts
you will stay forever"
A private service for Ivan will be held in the Esplin Room, Gore Town and Country Club, Bury Street, on Friday, May 22, followed by a private cremation. Donations may be left at the service for the Gore St John Ambulance. Messages to 4 Merlin Place, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from May 18 to May 21, 2020