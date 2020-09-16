SANDS, Ivan George:
Peacefully at Rose Lodge, on September 14, 2020. Aged 80 years. Beloved second son of *Annie and *Ernest. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Alby, Ernie and Delma, Gloria and Mick Rooney, Elizabeth Dodds, Wayne and Lynette (Australia). Much loved by all his nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a family service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, commencing at 2.00pm. His service may be viewed via live stream at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes where you are also welcome to leave a personal tribute. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Rose Lodge and Southland Hospital for your wonderful care of Ivan.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2020