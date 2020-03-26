DAWSON, Ivan Thomas:
It is with great sadness that his family share the news that Ivan fought his last fight on March 25, 2020, at Rowena Jackson. Dearly loved husband for 65 years of Dorothy (Dot), loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and Julie, Geoff, Kevin and Michelle, and Pete and Pauline. Loved grandfather of Sara and Craig, and loved great-grandfather. Brother of the late Olive, and Joyce. Brother-in-law of Noel and Noeline, and the late Nancy Brinsdon, and Ken and Patricia Brinsdon. All our thanks to Salisbury Wing, District Nurses and his caregivers. It is Ivan's wishes to have a cremation and a private farewell.
"We will miss his lovely smile"
Messages to 69A Bourke Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 26, 2020