Isobel LEDGERWOOD

Service Information
Whitestone Funeral
54 Weston Road
Oamaru , Otago
034348812
Death Notice

LEDGERWOOD,
Isobel Merle (Merle):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Harbour View Rest Home, Oamaru, in her 86th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Hugh, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Sera, loved mother of Linda, and a much loved Nana of her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Brian would like to extend his heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all the staff at Harbour View for their love and care of Merle. A private family service will be held at Whitestone Chapel, 54 Weston Road, Oamaru, on Thursday, May 28 at 11.00am. Messages to B. Ledgerwood, 13 Girvan Street, Oamaru 9400.

Published in Southland Times on May 26, 2020
