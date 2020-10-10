BAIKIE, Isabelle Florence
(Nana Buzz) (nee Brookland):
Peacefully at Dunstan Hospital, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 10 days short of her 95th birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late John (Jack), very much loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Russell and Philippa (Dunedin), Alice and Brian (Alexandra), Alistair and Eamonn (Auckland), Trish and Phil (Invercargill), loved Nana of Anthony and Susan; Andrew and Leah, Timothy and Lynmarie; Jodi and Steve; Scott, Jackie, and Ben, and loved Nana Buzz of Adam, Luke; Madi, Noah; Mahaileyah, Jack; Isabel, Michael, Alistair, Lewis; Dylan, Hunter; Payton, and Tyler. A very much loved sister and Aunty. A private cremation was held in Alexandra, on Thursday, October 8, as per Buzz's wishes. We will be having a Rememberance Service in December/January which will be announced later. Anyone who would like to make a donation in Buzz's name to the Cancer Society please feel free to do so. Messages to 7 Hart Place, Alexandra 9320.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 10, 2020