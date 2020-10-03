FALCONER, Isabella (Bella):

19.04.1922 - 29.08.2020

Russell, Cliff and families and extended family wish to thank all those who attended Bella's funeral, and everyone who sent cards, baking and messages of support after the loss of a dearly loved Mum, Nana Grand-nana and Aunt. She was also a friend of many. Thanks also to Ross at Avenal Funeral Home for his guidance, and Celebrant Lynley McKerrow and organist Jennifer Sinclair for a fitting farewell to Mum. We also extend a very special thank you to the staff of Rowena Jackson Retirement Home for the wonderful care Mum received in her years there. You are all amazing people. Please accept this as personal thank you to you all.



