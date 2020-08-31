FALCONER, Isabella (Bella):
Peacefully at Rowena Jackson in her 99th year on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Bella was the dearly loved wife of the late Charles Alister (late of Dacre), and a very loved mother of Russell (Greenvale), and Cliff (Southbridge). Also cherished nana and great-nana of all her grandchildren. Bella was a loved special other mother of Betty and Noel Sinclair (Invercargill) and loved by all her extended family. The family wish to thank the staff at the O'Byrne wing at Rowena Jackson for their love and care of Bella. A service to celebrate Bella's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Thursday, September 3, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 6024, Invercargill 9841.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2020