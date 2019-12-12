Isabella COLLINS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabella COLLINS.
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 a.m.
First Church
Tay Street
View Map
Death Notice


logoCOLLINS,
Isabella Sefulu Lyden:
On Saturday, December 7, 2019. Cherished daughter of Afa and Tulipe Collins. Loved sister and best friend of Tasi, Arthur, Jemiour, Brandon, Vanu and Samaria. Lovable granddaughter to Tasi Collins (snr) and Trevor Sutton. Will be sadly missed by all her aunts, uncles and cousins. Dearest spiritual daughter to Rev. Lole and Lani Fiso and the EFKS church. A family service will be held in First Church, Tay Street, on Sunday, December 15 at 5.00pm. A farewell service to celebrate Isabella's life will then be held in First Church, Tay Street, on Tuesday, December 17 at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.