COLLINS,
Isabella Sefulu Lyden:
On Saturday, December 7, 2019. Cherished daughter of Afa and Tulipe Collins. Loved sister and best friend of Tasi, Arthur, Jemiour, Brandon, Vanu and Samaria. Lovable granddaughter to Tasi Collins (snr) and Trevor Sutton. Will be sadly missed by all her aunts, uncles and cousins. Dearest spiritual daughter to Rev. Lole and Lani Fiso and the EFKS church. A family service will be held in First Church, Tay Street, on Sunday, December 15 at 5.00pm. A farewell service to celebrate Isabella's life will then be held in First Church, Tay Street, on Tuesday, December 17 at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 12, 2019