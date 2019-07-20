Acknowledgement

SMITH, Isabel May:

Alex and Joan, Russell and Judy, Marion and Alastair, Muriel and Bob, and their families, wish to sincerely thank everyone for their generosity and support at the time Isabel passed away. We greatly appreciated those expressions of sympathy through your visits, food, flowers, phone calls, cards and presence at her service. Your contributions to the donation boxes was acknowledged and greatly appreciated by St John. Thank you St John for your prompt response to Isabel's medic alarm calls when needed, also to Peacehaven and Healthcare nurses for your care that helped her remain in her own home where she wanted to be. She will be sadly missed. Please accept this as our personal thank you.



