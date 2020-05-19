Isabel GRAHAM

Wednesday, May 20, 2020
2:00 p.m.
logoGRAHAM, Isabel May:
It is with great sadness we advise that Isabel passed away peacefully at the Salisbury Wing of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in her 98th year. Loved wife of the late John (Jack), much loved mother of Stuart, Anita Brown and Nana of Gareth. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Harry*, Mabel* and Jeanette* Jukes, Mervyn* and Helen* Jukes, Don* and Margaret* Jukes, Betty* Jukes, Dorothy*, Campbell* and Margaret Macdonald, Margaret*, Sid* and Majorie Cunningham, Eric and Till* Jukes. Loved Aunty of her nieces and nephews. Our special thanks to the staff of the Salisbury Wing at Rowena Jackson's Retirement Village. Due to the current restrictions a private family service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, at 2.00pm. Messages to 34 Belgrave Drive, Rangiora 7400, email -
[email protected] or on Isabel's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020
