DAWSON, Isabel Euphemia
(nee Coster):
Widowed wife of Noel, and loving mother of Jayne and Rick (Kurow), Gregor, Sharon and Dean (Christchurch). Sister of Sidney (Lochiel). Nana to Jenna and Antony, Teagan, Natalie and Gabby, Ninah, Aidan and Ellie, anda Great-Nana. Mum passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 21, 2020, in her 82nd year. We are so grateful for the loving care she received by all the staff at WesleyCare (Christchurch). Due to timing and national situation a private service was held in Christchurch and Isabel was interred at the Balclutha Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday, March 24.
"Back with the
Love of her Life – Noel".
Messages to Sharon Christie, 617 Madras Street, St Albans, Christchurch 8014.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 28, 2020