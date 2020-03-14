WARHURST, Irma Florence:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Southland Hospital on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn and Holmes Byars, Murray, Grant and Yvonne. A much loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John*, Helen and Les* McKelvie, Colin* and June* Shanks, Bev* and Alyn* McDonald, Allan and Heather Shanks, Michael* and Andrea* Shanks, David* and Brenda Shanks, Christeen and David Fletcher-Mathews, and Max and Jill Warhurst. A loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. The family wish to acknowledge the care given to Irma by the medical staff at Southland Hospital. In accordance with Irma's wishes, a private farewell service will be held. Messages to 684 Peninsula Road, Kelvin Heights, Queenstown 9300, or to Irma's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 14, 2020