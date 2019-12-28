SCHRODER,
Irene Mura (nee West):
Peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019, aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Hartwig, loved mother and mother-in-law of Karl and Steph, Inge and Nigel Bayne. Much loved nana of Ally, James, Tim, and Karl. Loved daughter of the late Ann and Tom West, sister and sister-in-law of Dorothy and Gil* Gilbert, Murray and Maree West, Bernard* West, Jan and Phillip Grennell. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. As per Irene's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to 41 Elgin Street Invercargill 9810.
(* denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 28, 2019