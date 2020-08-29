SANDS, Irene Myrtle:
In the early hours of Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after an amazing 97 years, Myrtle went to join her beloved Jack. She was a dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John, Pat McMillan, Brian and Carolyn, and Mary* and Lou* Miller. A treasured Nan, Gran, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to many. Daughter of Abraham* and Mary* Heath, loved sister and sister-in-law of Olive* and Eric* Heriot, Jack* and Margaret Heath, Mary* and Bill Kerr. Thanks so much to Dr David and all the staff of Clare House (Williams and Perriam Wings) who provided such great support and care to Myrtle and the family. Words hardly seem enough. Myrtle made her wishes clear and in accordance with those, a private family service has been held. At peace now with Jack and Mary. Messages to Brian, 47 Arthur Street, Invercargill or Pat, Flat 2, 24 George Street, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 29, 2020